Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

