Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $7,332,000. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.6% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after buying an additional 2,484,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.