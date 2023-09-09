Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 134 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average is $211.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

