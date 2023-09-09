Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 365 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 102,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,535,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,023.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $7,069,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

