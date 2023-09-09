Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 409 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,024 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,860,000. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

