Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,898 shares during the period. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 1.05% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

FUMB stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

