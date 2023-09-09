Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after buying an additional 565,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.