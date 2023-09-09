Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 123,712 shares during the period.

DFUV opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

