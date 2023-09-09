Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Cowa LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,743,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 118,614 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

