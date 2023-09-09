Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,387,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,904,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 158,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 107,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,226,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.