Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up 2.4% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.21% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of RLY stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

