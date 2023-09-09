Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $316,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFSV opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

