Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 647.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39,489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 49,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $72.34 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

