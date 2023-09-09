Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 11,444 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
SLQD opened at $48.06 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
