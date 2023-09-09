Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 15,292 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBTE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000.

Shares of IBTE stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0871 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

