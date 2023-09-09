Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 299 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 849,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 135,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11,492.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 756.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

