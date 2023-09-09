Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.