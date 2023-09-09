Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Buys 525 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 32.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 234,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 170.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 345,828 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MP shares. Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.66.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

