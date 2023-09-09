Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the period. Taylor Devices comprises about 0.3% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taylor Devices were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

TAYD opened at $21.58 on Friday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Taylor Devices Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

