Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Sells 330 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 16.4% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.70% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $24,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 166,320 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,748,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,318,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,533.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,447.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTM

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White acquired 5,916,816 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,568,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.