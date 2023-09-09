Ellington Financial Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of EFC opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a current ratio of 43.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after buying an additional 215,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 63,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

