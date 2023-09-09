Embrace Change Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMCGU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embrace Change Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Embrace Change Acquisition Company Profile

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

