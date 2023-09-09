Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. Encompass Health has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.