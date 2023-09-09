Energi (NRG) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $74,716.96 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,584,704 coins and its circulating supply is 68,584,602 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

