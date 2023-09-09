EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EngageSmart were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESMT. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in EngageSmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in EngageSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $17.50 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.08 million. On average, analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $518,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,018,398.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $1,283,740. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

