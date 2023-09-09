Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Enservco stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
