Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

