Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,289 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 4.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners
In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on EPD
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance
Shares of EPD opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
