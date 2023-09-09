Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.5% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

