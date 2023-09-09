Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Sells $55,997.54 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at $172,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.66.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EOSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.
View Our Latest Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
