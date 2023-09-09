EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.17 and last traded at $56.17. Approximately 217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

EQGPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on EQB from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

