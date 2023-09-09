EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.17 and last traded at $56.17. Approximately 217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EQGPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on EQB from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQGPF
EQB Stock Performance
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.