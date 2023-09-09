Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE EQR opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

