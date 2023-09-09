Ergo Price Down 1.1% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $74.44 million and $246,732.48 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,847.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00243285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.72 or 0.00741728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00553609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00059539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00119151 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,381,509 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

