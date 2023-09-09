Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $23.79 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

