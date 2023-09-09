Ethereum Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,633.00 or 0.06317620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $196.32 billion and approximately $2.77 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,495 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

