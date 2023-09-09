Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (CUYTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 18th

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1322 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUYTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

