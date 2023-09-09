Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (CUYTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 18th

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1322 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

CUYTY opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUYTY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

(Get Free Report)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.