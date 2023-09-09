Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after buying an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

