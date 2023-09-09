Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

