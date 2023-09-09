Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) is Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,694 shares during the period. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $49,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 635,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 138,822 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 165.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 590,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 5,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $234.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

