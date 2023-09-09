Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Critical Contrast

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Nexalin Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fc Global Realty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 2.26 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Nexalin Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Nexalin Technology -374.88% -47.37% -36.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fc Global Realty and Nexalin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Fc Global Realty

(Get Free Report)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Free Report)

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.