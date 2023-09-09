Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

