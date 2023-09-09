Financial Analysis: Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) & Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN)

Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Free Report) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Apexigen and Longeveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apexigen N/A -614.82% -133.30% Longeveron -2,265.19% -109.93% -82.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Apexigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Longeveron shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Apexigen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of Longeveron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apexigen N/A N/A -$32.07 million N/A N/A Longeveron $1.22 million 41.82 -$18.83 million ($0.95) -2.54

This table compares Apexigen and Longeveron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Longeveron has higher revenue and earnings than Apexigen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apexigen and Longeveron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apexigen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Longeveron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apexigen currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,887.01%. Longeveron has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 418.67%. Given Apexigen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apexigen is more favorable than Longeveron.

Risk and Volatility

Apexigen has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Longeveron beats Apexigen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apexigen

Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells. Apexigen, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1, Phase 2a, and Phase 2b clinical trials in various indications, such as aging-related frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

