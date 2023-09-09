Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,616 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 164.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $550.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.86. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.