Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,860,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

