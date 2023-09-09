Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 77,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,941,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $16,244,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 114,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68.

