Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 55,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,815. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $225.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

