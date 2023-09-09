Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 129.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.