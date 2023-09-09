Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 274.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $107.64 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRNA
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,662,868.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $682,662,868.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,652 shares of company stock valued at $37,412,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.