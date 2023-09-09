Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $28.59 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.