Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $281.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.84. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

